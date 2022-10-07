AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In this week’s episode of the Weekly Entertainment Bubble, Meteorologist Maria Pasillas joins the show to recap the latest entertainment stories of the week.

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing?

Reports have surfaced that both Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers amid speculation that the couple are on rocky grounds.

Media outlets reported that the couple has been living separately for months and “exploring their options,” a source close to the pair told CNN.

In February 2022, Brady announced his retirement from a long career in the NFL only to reverse that decision a couple of months later. A source told PEOPLE that Bündchen “was so happy when he announced his retirement.”

Both parties have major fortunes that will need to be evaluated as Brady reportedly has a net worth of $250 million. A divorce attorney stated to PEOPLE, “At the beginning, Gisele was earning more than him, and he kept on winning and his income got more and more substantial and it outgrew hers and because of the timing, the case will be determined based upon the height of earning.”

The couple shares two children together, along with Brady’s son with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Kim Kardashian pays SEC over $1M to settle ad charges

Kim Kardashian is constantly in the news with the latest reports indicating that Kardashian agreed to pay $1.26 million in penalties to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The SEC, according to NBC News, explained that Kardashian promoted the cryptocurrency token, Ethereum Max, on her Instagram and did not disclose that she was getting paid $250,000 for the promotion.

Celebrities including Reese Witherspoon, Matt Damon, and Gwyneth Paltrow have posted on social media about cryptocurrencies.

The Business Journal reported that the Ethereum Max token has “declined in value by more than 90% since its peak in May.”

Hilary Swank expecting twins

Hilary Swank has some exciting news! Swank made an appearance on GMA and to everyone’s surprise, announced she was expecting twins with her husband, Philip Schneider.

“This is something I’ve been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom, said Swank on GMA. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”

The Oscar-winning actress added that the crew on her new show, “Alaska Daily” did not know she was pregnant until her announcement on GMA.

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel’s new rom-com trailer

A new trailer just dropped! The Prime Video movie “Shotgun Wedding,” stars Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel as they prepare for their extravagant wedding.

The ceremony is cut short when a group of men crash the ceremony armed with guns and kidnap the couple causing major action-pact drama.

The trailer is full of funny moments along with a glimpse of Jennifer Coolidge and her hilarious one-liners.

Check out the full trailer here.

Horror movies made in Texas

Spooky season has arrived which means classic horror movies will be on every streaming service.

