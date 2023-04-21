AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For West Texas A&M University volleyball players Camy Jones and Ashlyn Vinyard, volleyball is more than just the physical play of spiking, setting, and serving. It’s a game that can mentally shape and form them as individuals.

In this week’s Weekly Entertainment Bubble (WEB), the girls stopped by the podcast studio to chat about the game of volleyball, mixed in with a little trending pop culture moments that had us talking.

In December 2020, No. 9 WT Lady Buffs became the NCAA Division II National Champions after defeating No. 3 Concordia-St Paul. Jones and Vinyard explained the nostalgia and gratitude that came in that moment, along with the wise words that WT Volleyball Head Coach Kendra Potts often dropped in order to keep those high-altitude moments alive.

Jones and Vinyard went on to describe the importance of team chemistry and the key ways to take care of their minds and bodies ahead of a game.

During the WEB episode, we played a game of “Do College Kids Care?,” which saw Jones and Vinyard give their take on certain pop culture moments that they either care about or are indifferent about. The topics included the Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn breakup, the announcement that Kim Kardashian is set to star in the 12th season of American Horror Story, Netflix dating shows and more.

Check out the full episode of the podcast above!