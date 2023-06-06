AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Butare Rugenerwa, West Texas A&M University track and field mid-distance runner from Amarillo holds two school records. The Buffs recently earned second place at the 2023 NCAA Division II Outdoor National Championships.

In an interview with MyHighPlains.com, Rugenerwa dives into his life before Amarillo, being a refugee in the Congo moving to the States at a young age, what inspired him to start running, and what inspires him to keep running today. Butare gives us insights into what runners eat, their weekly workouts of 80 miles a week, what made him choose WT, his favorite Disney Channel show, and more.

Rugenerwa placed third at the national meet, running a new personal best with a time of 1:47.92 in the 800M breaking his own record.

Rugenerwa holds school records in two middle-distance events including the 800M and the 1500M. He owns eight of the 10 fastest times in WT history in the 800M. Butare is the indoor and outdoor 800M school record holder and is also ranked second in the 1500M with a time of 3:46.73.