AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Payton Spencer, who was listed as the number 10 most popular entertainer born in Amarillo according to IMDB, recently resumed acting.

During this exclusive interview with MyHighPlains.com, Spencer details upcoming projects, being a child actress, what she was up to while away from stardom along with her reasons for stepping away, and more.

As noted on IMDB, Payton Spencer was born in Amarillo on November 28, 1997. Her acting career began when she was five years old, pointing to the TV and telling her parents she wanted to be one of those people. Her parents took her advice and enrolled her in acting classes with an Amarillo company. Spencer would go to her first talent show and kill it, attracting the attention of a big-name agent from Los Angeles, California, who also represented Dakota Fanning. This led to her landing the first major role of her career in “Joan of Arcadia,” which is unprecedented in the industry. Spencer would go on to be is widely known for roles in “What About Brian” (2006), “NCIS” (2003), and “The Last” (2010).