Elon Musk to host ‘Saturday Night Live’

(NBC) – In a surprising move away from celebrities, athletes and politicians, “Saturday Night Live” announced Elon Musk will host an upcoming show.
The May 8 show announcement itself looked typical, names of the host and musical guest on index cards pinned to a corkboard.
Musical guest, Miley Cyrus has been on the show several times, but engineer and businessman Elon Musk has not.
Musk is the founder of Tesla, as well as Space-X, which just launched four astronauts to the International Space Station.
