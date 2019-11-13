Dungeons and Dragons releasing $300 anniversary dice

Dungeons and Dragons celebrates 45-year anniversary with $300 dice set.

(CNN) — Geek culture celebrate!

One of the premiere fantasy role-playing games is turning 45-years old in style.

Dungeons and Dragons announced it’s releasing this jewel of a dice set for its anniversary this year.

The so-called luxury dice are made of bright aluminum and has a lab-grown sapphire embedded in it.

The sapphire dice will be a limited edition collector’s item.

They are slated to cost around $300 for each set.

The company behind the game says only 1,974-sets will be made.

The number honors the year the game was first published.

The dice go on sale November 21st.