DON’T MISS: Buster Bledsoe to perform at High Noon on the Square

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The June 16 installment of Center City’s free weekly series, High Noon on the Square, will feature a performance by Buster Bledsoe.

According to released information, Bubba’s 33 will be serving lunch at the event for $8. The City of Amarillo is expected to have free popsicles also, to promote its “Every Drop Counts” campaign.

Located at the Potter County Courthouse Lawn on Wednesdays at noon through the end of July, Center City’s High Noon on the Square series is moving through its 26th season.

The schedule for “High noon on the Square” for 2021 is listed below.



Wednesday, June 2 – Music from Ed Montana. Hamburgers by Coors Cowboy Club Cook Team, sponsored by Coors Cowboy Club & Rodeo.

Wednesday, June 9 – Entertainment by the performers of “Texas.” Barbecue from Mitch’s Barbecue. Sponsored by the Park Central Community.

Wednesday, June 16 – Music by Buster Bledsoe. Hamburgers by Bubba’s 33. Sponsored by Sprouse Shrader Smith

Wednesday, June 23 – Music by Andy Chase and Friends. Schlotzsky’s sack lunch. Sponsored by Golden Spread Electrical Cooperative.

Wednesday, June 30 – Entertainment from ALT Academy “Newsies.” Jalapeno turkey sandwiches from Crush. Sponsored by Brown & Fortunato.

Wednesday, July 7 – Music by Esquire Jazz Band. Hamburgers by Bubba’s 33, sponsored by the Shops at Wolflin Square.

Wednesday, July 14 – Music by Lindsey Lane. Chick-Fil-A sack lunch. Sponsored by FirstBank Southwest.

Wednesday, July 21 – Music by the Amarillo Symphony. Schlotzsky’s sack lunch. Sponsored by Xcel Energy.

Wednesday, July 28 – Music by “Insufficient Funds.” Fajitas from Joe Taco. Sponsored by the Underwood Law Firm.