Donate to COVID-19 fund, win a dinner with Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke, famous for her leading role on Game of Thrones, is raising money for her charity’s coronavirus relief efforts.

The actress’ initiative “Same You” is hoping to raise over $300,000 to help patients recovering from a stroke or brain injury recover safely at home.

Helping to free up much needed hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.

After you donate, as Clarke explains in an Instagram post- you will be entered to win a virtual dinner with Emilia herself.

12 lucky winners will be chosen to cook, eat, and spend time with the actress without even leaving their houses.

