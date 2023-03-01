AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center is set to host “Spring Break Spectacular” from March 13 – 17.

According to a DHDC press release, this will be a week of special activities and demos for all ages emphasizing everything that Amarillo has to offer. DHDC said this can encourage people from all over how to “live Amarillo local” during their Spring Break.

Officials said general admission or a DHDC membership will include mind-blowing demos, and a chance to meet local organizations, vendors, and community members.

General admission for the DHDC is:

Adults – $14

Students – $11

Children 1 and under – Free

Children 2-17 – $9

Military – $11

Seniors – $11

DHDC lists community partners that will make appearances including the Amarillo Museum of Art, the Amarillo Police and Fire Departments, Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, the Wild Hanburys, and more.

This year’s lineup includes:

March 13, Localtopia:

Monday will be filled with local community members’ creations and a chance to visit vendors at booths all over the DHDC.

March 14, Pi Day:

Tuesday residents get a chance to enjoy amazing live science demos and FREE pi on 3.14 at 1:59 p.m.

March 15, Wildlife Wednesday:

Wednesday residents get a chance to interact with the weird, wacky, wonderful local wildlife, meeting the animals that call the Panhandle home.

March 16, Livin’ Local:

Thursday guests get a chance to meet familiar faces like Ruckus and the Amarillo Wranglers seeing everything fun that Amarillo has to offer.

March 17, High Plains Heroes:

Friday residents get a chance to meet first responders from the community and learn all about their jobs as our High Plains Heroes.

DHDC reminds potential guests that this event is not a camp or drop-off event, all children must be accompanied by an adult. DHDC encourages guests that need a caregiver to visit dhdc.org to look into our Spring Break Camp and other day camps we provide during school holidays.