AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center announced that it will host a ‘Beerlogy’ event on March 1 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

According to the DHDC, guests will “sip suds and learn about the science behind beer with Budweiser Distributing Company.”

The DHDC said that pub-inspired food will be provided, as well as other beer-related crafts and activities.

The DHDC also said early bird tickets may be purchased on the DHDC website until Jan. 19. Early bird pricing for DHDC members is $35, and for non-members, the price is $45. Further, VIP tickets are also available for $80, which will include a separate VIP area with a private bar and food area.

The DHDC included a list of what guests can expect at the event:

Plenty of craft beer to go around

Grown-up beer-themed games with lots of sweet prizes

Beer puppeteer, corn hole, and a beer stein-hoisting competition

Local brewers and well-known brands, including Budweiser Distributing Company and more.

Ticket holders must be 21. IDs will be checked at the door. To purchase tickets, click here.