Dolly Parton’s ‘Heartstrings’ on Netflix Friday

Season 1 of "Heartstrings" debuts on Netflix November 22.

(CNN) — There are country musicians, and then there’s Dolly Parton.

The popular hits of the lovable living legend will be given new life on Netflix.

Parton’s eight-episode series “Heartstrings” debuts on today.

Parton will play a few roles. She’ll provide voiceovers and introduce the episodes.

The series will tell the stories and inspirations behind some of her songs.

Netflix describes it as “eight stories celebrating family, faith, love, and forgiveness.”

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: