Dolly Parton to read kids book in new video series

(CNN) — During these trying times, we might need a soothing voice to help us get to sleep.
Kind of like this.
Dolly Parton is reading bedtime stories to us in a new YouTube series.
The read-aloud program is set to run 10 weeks and will feature stories including “The Little Engine That Could, “Llama Llama Red Pajama” and Parton’s own “Coat of Many Colors.”
The “Jolene” singer has always had a passion for reading. In 1995, she created the gift-giving program “Imagination Library” that mails out free books to children around the world.
