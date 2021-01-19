Dolly Parton quiz: How well do you know Dolly?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR will attempt some normalcy at the season-opening Daytona 500 with a live pre-race concert — the first big performance at a track during the pandemic — featuring country music star Luke Combs.

Combs, who performed virtually for NASCAR's season finale in November, has not done a live show since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March. NASCAR, which prides itself on its elaborate pre-race pomp and entertainment, has not had a major live performance since PitBull and Blake Shelton performed in the final race before sports were halted.