AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Performers from as far as Mexico, Argentina, and Columbia are all in Amarillo this weekend to bring an hour and a half of family fun for everyone.

The “Do Portugal Circus” has been doing tours across the world since 1994 and now they are bringing the international show to the Panhandle. The show features acrobats, daredevils, comedians and so much more.

“We are one of the few circuses left that still do countries you know countries tours. We have done Panama Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua all over Mexico and now here in us. I’m very excited to be honest,” said trapeze performer Aldo Portugal.

Hannah Lamb, performer for the circus said that she is excited to be on tour with a great group of people that all have a love for performing.

“I think it’s excitement every night and not just tonight, it’s every single day when we get to present what we do. It’s definitely a passion. I don’t know of a lot of people have the blessing to say they do what they love. So, it’s actually quite fun to come to work,” said Lamb.

Portugal and Lamb said that they want the show to bring happiness and excitement to all ages.

“I want people to forget a little bit about their lives. If they have a little problem, they have a little bit going on. I want them to come here, and they have a good time. Forget about it for two hours,” said Portugal.

“I definitely think that it’s a well-rounded show for all of the family from the oldest to the youngest. So definitely, I think if they can leave with a smile with a little bit less stress from the day from their daily tactics, and we can just leave a little bit happier think I did my job,” said Lamb.

The Do Portugal Circus will be having its final show in Amarillo on Sunday at 5 p.m. To find out more you can visit their website here.