Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ hits theaters and streaming on July 30

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Disney’s Jungle Cruise film will debut in theaters and on Disney+ Premier on July 30, Disney announced on Thursday.

The film will be available to purchase for $29.99 as part of the Disney+ Premier service offered to subscribers.

The film joins Cruella and Marvel’s Black Widow as upcoming films to be offered on the Premier streaming service.

Disney will serve up its fiscal second-quarter results after market close on Thursday.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss