Disney World introduces cheaper “mid-day magic tickets”

Walt Disney World is rolling out a new discounted tickets for guests visiting any of the resort's four main theme parks.

(FOX NEWS) – Walt Disney World rolling out a new discounted ticket for guests visiting any of the resort’s four main theme parks.

Disney World’s “mid-day magic” tickets are only for customers who show up after noon.

The company says it designed the tickets, keeping in mind the timing which meets the needs of its clients.

The new ticketing rates come just weeks before the resort is set to open its Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge area on August 29th.

Earlier this month, the company reported a three percent drop in attendance at Disneyland.

The entertainment complex partially blamed Disneyland’s opening of Galaxy’s Edge for the low turn out.

It remains unclear if the “mid-day magic” tickets are being offered in an effort to prevent a similar drop in attendance.

One thing is for sure, though.

The deal won’t last forever.

The deadline for using the “mid-day magic” tickets is December fifteenth.