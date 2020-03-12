Disney+ working on Beauty and the Beast prequel

Reports say work is underway on a Beauty and the Beast prequel.

by: CNN

(CNN) — Gaston may be getting his own Disney+ series.

The streaming service is reportedly working on a “Beauty and the Beast” prequel.

It would star Luke Evans and Josh Gad in the same roles they had in the 2017 film.

That’s according to source that has knowledge of the project.

Reports say the six-episode series will feature musical numbers.

