Disney Plus offering discount for less than 4 a month

The upcoming streaming service is set to launch in November for $7 a month but, if you sign up for a three-year subscription now, you'll get a big discount.

(FOX NEWS) – Disney’s streaming service is offering a competitive price for super fans.

The Walt Disney Company’s streaming service “Disney Plus” is set to launch in November for seven dollars a month but this price could be slashed nearly in half for certain exclusive subscribers.

The company says members of its official fan club, D23, will be able to sign up for the streaming service for a discounted price.

D23 members can get Disney Plus on a three year contract for $141; which amounts to less than four dollars a month.

This deal won’t last forever, though.

Disney fans must sign up by September 2nd to snag the discount.