Disney lovers called to apply for 2020 ‘Moms panel’

The “house of mouse” is searching for experts to join its 2020 Disney parks “moms panel.”

Disney is looking for employees who can connect with guests, and help plan their vacation.

To qualify, applicants must be at least eighteen years old, have visited Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland within the past year and be able to complete between ten to twenty written responses a week, to name a few.

Those interested in a spot on the Disney cruise line need to have taken a cruise within the last twenty-four months.

Aspiring panelists will participate in a three-part application process followed by attendance at a training session at Walt Disney World in December of this year.

Applications are open from September 5th and 12th at momspanelsearch.com.