Disney fans want a new theme for Splash Mountain

Disney enthusiasts want Splash Mountain ride to move away from "Song of the South"-inspired theme

(FOX NEWS) — Splash mountain needs a makeover.

This from some Disney fans inspired by recent events and calls for racial sensitivity.

They’re asking the Walt Disney Company to re-theme the popular Splash Mountain ride after the 2009 animated film “The Princess and the Frog.”

The attraction is currently themed after Disney’s 1946 movie “Song of the South” which has been criticized for decades over its antebellum setting and perpetuating racial stereotypes of African Americans.

Disney fans believe re-theming the ride after Disney’s first and only African American princess – Tiana – would be a step in the right direction for the company.

Disney has not responded to a Fox Business request for comment.

Disney executives denounced racism and the death of George Floyd in late May in a message sent out to employees.

