Disney entering streaming wars this week

The Disney+ streaming service debuts Tuesday with an arsenal of marquee franchises including Marvel and "Star Wars"

(FOX NEWS) — Disney is diving into the streaming wars.

Big-name franchises like Marvel and “Star Wars” will be part of the company’s Disney+ service launching on Tuesday.

At seven dollars a month it’s about half the cost of Netflix’s most popular plan.

And there are discounts for paying for a full year upfront.

Disney is also offering a $13-dollar package bundling Disney+ with two other services it owns, Hulu and ESPN+.

That’s $5-dollars cheaper than signing up for each one individually.

Everything won’t be available to stream right away, though, as Disney needs to wait for existing deals with rival services to expire.

Disney has said it is losing about $150 million dollars in licensing revenue in the most recent fiscal year from terminating deals with Netflix and other services.

But Disney is betting what it makes through subscriptions will more than make up for that at least eventually.