Report: The Disney+ mobile app has been downloaded 40.9 million times across Apple's app store and the Google Play store for Android

(FOX NEWS) — Another record for the house of mouse.

According to a new study from sensor tower, the streaming app has been downloaded more than 40 million times generating almost $100 million dollars in user spending in just the last 2 months.

That’s more than four times that of HBO’s current streaming app.

Netflix is still the dominant streaming app however, with more than 150 million subscribers.