Disney+ adds disclaimers to some classic movies

The streaming service is warning users some of its older content may contain "outdated cultural depictions".

(FOX NEWS) — As millions of people dive into the Disney+ library, the streaming service is taking some precautions.

The new Disney platform is warning users some of its classic movies may be controversial.

The plot description for older films such as “Dumbo”, “The Jungle Book”, and “Lady and the Tramp” all contain the message: “This program is presented as originally created. It may contain outdated cultural depictions.”

The move is receiving mixed reactions on social media.

Some fans are applauding Disney for acknowledging what they are calling racially and culturally insensitive material.

However, critics are saying the company could go further in its efforts to denounce its older content.