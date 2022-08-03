NEW YORK, New York (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a press release from NBC Affiliate Marketing, NBC’s daytime show “Days of Our Lives” will stream exclusively on Peacock with the launch of “NBC News Daily” to take the current program’s time slot.

According to the release, starting Sept. 12, Peacock will become the exclusive home of the drama “Days of Our Lives.” All new episodes of the 58-time Emmy Award-winning drama will debut on Peacock daily, with the show’s robust library already available to stream for Peacock Premium subscribers.

Officials stated that the move to Peacock creates the ultimate destination for daytime fans to access the library, new episodes and Peacock Original “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem” in one place.

“This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers,” Mark Lazarus, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said. “With a large percentage of the ‘Days of Our Lives’ audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fan base on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers.”

The release also stated that beginning Sept. 12, in the time slots previously occupied by “Days of Our Lives,” “NBC News Daily” will debut across NBC stations.

Officials stated that NBC News will provide signature world-class reporting and breaking news coverage in a first-of-its kind, live in most markets mid-day news offering. “NBC News Daily,’’ an hour-long program anchored by NBC News’ team of award-winning journalists, including Kate Snow, Aaron Gilchrist, Vicky Nguyen and Morgan Radford, will provide viewers with up-to-the-minute national and international news, with the option for NBC stations to add local news. NBC News Daily” will also be streamed simultaneously on NBC News NOW and Peacock.

Officials stated that NBC owned stations will announce their specific daytime schedule soon.