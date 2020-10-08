Dateline’s “Lone Star Obsession” airs Thursday, Oct. 8 at 9/8 p.m. CT

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) – Thursday’s two-hour ‘Dateline’ will reportedly reveal the latest developments in the murder investigation of a Texas doctor.

According to Dateline, “When pathologist Joe Sonnier is found murdered in his home, investigators are stumped as to who would want him dead. But as they search for answers, police discover simmering jealousies and a love triangle. Dateline reveals the latest developments in the case during the two-hour broadcast. Andrea Canning reports.”

New broadcasts of ‘Dateline’ are set to air for both Thursday and Friday this week.

