‘Dateline’ reveals new details in mysterious murder of successful Grosse Pointe, Michigan mother

(NBC NEWS) – Tonight on “Dateline,” when Jane Bashara is found dead in her SUV, the investigation into her murder reveals a tangled web of sex and lies.

“Dateline” goes inside the case with new details and interviews about the prominent family’s dark secrets. The two-hour broadcast also features the informant who helped the FBI expose a hit-for-hire plot in the case, all caught on tape, speaking out for the first time.

Here’s a preview of Dennis Murphy’s report:

Most American cities have a neighborhood where the houses are bigger. The money, a little older. In Detroit, it’s Grosse Pointe.

HANK: It is the place that everybody wants to live. The homes are beautiful. The lawns are manicured. Everybody appears to live this perfect life.

And in this tasteful enclave of good schools, good churches, good families going back generations, Jane and Bob Bashara had made their home and raised their two children.

BOB BASHARA: I love this place. How could you not?

Bob and Jane had been a couple for nearly 30 years. They’d each built their own careers, she was a marketing exec, he owned and managed properties. And they were known around Grosse Pointe for their volunteer work.

To all appearances, the lives being lived in their nice suburban house weren’t all that much different from what was happening in homes up and down the streets of Grosse Pointe Park and out around exclusive Lakeshore Drive.

But that was before Jan. 24, 2012. Jane was driving her black Mercedes SUV home from her job in Detroit. Bob said they spoke on their cells.

BOB BASHARA: She sounded perfectly fine. She said, “I’m coming home. I’ll be home in 20 minutes.”

As Jane drove from downtown, Bob says he was tending to outside clean-up chores at one of his properties. When he got home, he thinks about 8 o’clock, there was no Jane in sight.

DENNIS MURPHY: Did you see Jane’s car here?

BOB BASHARA: No, I didn’t.

DENNIS MURPHY: Anything in disarray?

BOB BASHARA: No. I just assumed that she ran an errand. Well, as 8:30-9 o’clock came, I started calling her. And her phone didn’t answer.

Two more hours went by and still no Jane. Bob said he was getting anxious.

BASHARA POLICE CALL:

DISPATCHER: Grosse Pointe Park Police and Fire

BOB BASHARA: My name is Bob Bashara. My wife is, not around and she’s not answering her cell phone and her car and her purse and her are gone and I’m just a little concerned.

Friday’s “Dateline” will take us inside the case, with new details and exclusive interviews. Watch tonight on NBC4 at 9 p.m.