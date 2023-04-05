HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Recent data revealed that Americans make up OnlyFan’s largest market with over 400 million visits in February alone.

The data, presented by OnlyAccounts.io, says the site had more than 5.7 billion visits in six months, with the majority of views coming from the United States.

In second place for views is the United Kingdom with 49.3 million visits in February or eight times less than the U.S.

“Despite the criticism and controversies, OnlyFans became one of the fastest-growing social media platforms and one of the best-performing companies in Europe,” said Jastra Kranjec on Only accounts. “Its website traffic has also surged, especially in the past three months.”

Users in Mexico, Canada, and New Jersey visited the site 48.6 million, 46.3 million, and 37.5 million, respectively.