AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — October is a month for Croc lovers as they refer to it as “Croctober”, Crocs offers their members special deals, exclusive product access, and an immersive experience with the brand.

This Croctober is the brand’s 20th year anniversary and Croc lovers have been treated well with a shoe giveaway kicking off the first week. Croctober kicked off on the first week of October with a “Free Pair For All” shoe giveaway, in which Crocs gave away tons of Crocs to people all week.

According to a Crocs press release, it’s not too late to join in on the celebration of Croctober as “National Croc Day” on Oct. 23 offers exclusive access to a limited-edition Croc Day Clog. The release states that the Croc Day Clog will be available exclusively to Crocs Club members on Oct. 20 and will open to everyone on Oct. 21.

National Croc Day also invites Croc Club members to Croc World in a global Metaverse experience. Croc World is an immersive virtual event that will feature a special guest appearance, hosted on Zepeto and Roblox platforms. This experience allows fans to engage through a live in-game meet and greet and extends VIP benefits to Crocs Club members.

“Croctober is one of our favorite times of the year – a time to recognize our fans, many of whom have supported us unconditionally since the beginning and who live at the heart of our brand,” said Heidi Cooley, Chief Marketing Officer, of Crocs. “Over the last two decades, as we’ve grown up they have too, and together we’ve created a global comfort revolution. This Croctober proves there’s no better time to reflect on an incredible 20 years, to celebrate what makes each one of us unique, and to build on the momentum to continue inviting fans to Come As You Are for generations to come!”

Croctober originated in 2017 on Oct. 23 ironically this day was previously named national crocodile day until the power of social media and Croc fans took over. Croc fans spammed social media wearing and posting about their beloved Crocs, encouraging others to do the same, and igniting a movement. Every year after that the day grew more popular eventually evolving into a month-long celebration known as Croctober.

For more information on Croctober and how to join in on the Croc celebration visit, here.