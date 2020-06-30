COVID-19 Shakes Up “America’s Got Talent”

Tonight's auditions take place in an empty theater due to social distancing imposed when shooting was underway in March.

(NBC) Auditions continue tonight on “America’s Got Talent,” but it’s going to be auditions unlike any you’re used to seeing.

There was no audience in the Pasadena Theater for this episode when it taped in mid-March just as concerns about the coronavirus were setting in.

There’s no crowd reaction, just the judges to impress.

“I think psychologically, it might have seemed tougher to them. But I think it was better for them. I think it allowed us to focus on them,” says Judge Howie Mandel.

The show was only able to film for two days without an audience before shutting down completely.

The judges saw online performances to round out the auditions, which you’ll see later this season.

More: https://bit.ly/2YIOKO5

More from MyHighPlains.com: