COVID-19 pandemic hurting museums worldwide

(FOX NEWS) — Many museums across the globe will not reopen their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The global pandemic forced the temporary closure of 90 percent of worldwide museums, which represents more than 85,000 institutions.
UNESCO says that budget cuts and lack of funding and revenue will force the permanent closure of nearly 13 percent of worldwide museums.
They added that museums in poorer nations are among those that will be hardest hit.
The Network of European Museum organizations says museums in Vienna, Paris and Amsterdam have reported revenue losses of up to 80 percent since the pandemic started.
Despite the bleak outlook – museums in a number of countries including Germany and France have reopened their doors.
