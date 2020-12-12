Country Music Recording Artist Chris Petersen performs on Jessop’s Jukebox

( JESSOP’S JUKEBOX – DOUG JESSOP, ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Think about this for a minute…what draws you back to who you are? For country music recording artist Chris Petersen it’s home and usually based on someone.

In a recent episode of Jessop’s Journal I had the opportunity to sit down and talk with singer/songwriter Chris Petersen. You can see the entire interview by CLICKING HERE.

Lucky for me, and you, Chris agreed to perform a three-song set for an episode of “Jessop’s Jukebox.” Sit back and relax and maybe even sing along!

One of my gigs was being a country music DJ. In my personal opinion, country music is one of the most authentic venue for storytelling. Chris certainly has some good stories to tell.

One of the albums he recorded in Nashville is called “Cowboy Coming Home.” Chris teamed up with renounced producer Trent Willmon. Why is that important? Trent brought Reba’s guitar player, Josh Turner’s band leader and other professional studio musicians to make the magic.

It was fun to tease Chris about the music video for the title track song, “Cowboy Coming Home”. There is a scene is the song with Chris and a cute girl that cuddle. I did have fun asking him if the girl was someone he knew or just a casting thing.

One of my favorite stories is about how the song “Four Wheel Drive” came to be. It’s true that Chris drives a four-wheel drive RAM truck, but it’s not the right answer. Here’s a hint for you…it is combination of a pocketknife and a dishwasher. You’re going to have to watch the full interview to get the answer. I’m pretty sure it will make you smile.

With the wonderful world of COVID Chris said sometimes he wants to hunker down and “Lock the Whole World Outside.” It certainly makes for a nice song of the same name. As he put it, “this world can be callous and cold as a November storm.”

You can check out Chris’s website at www.CPcountry.com and his Instagram feed @diehardcowboy_

I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

