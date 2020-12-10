Company paying $1,000 to binge-watch road trip movies

(NEXSTAR) — If you are looking to recreate the perfect road trip without having to leave your home during the pandemic, and get paid for it, we may have the perfect opportunity for you.

Empire Covers is looking for someone to binge-watch and analyze some of the most classic road trip movies. The participant will be rewarded with a $1,000 cash prize.

If chosen, the movie-viewer will pick eight movies from the below list and fill out a digital worksheet as they binge. The company is also asking them to chronicle their cinematic journey on Facebook and Twitter.

The list of movies to choose from is:

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles

National Lampoon’s Vacation

Dumb and Dumber

Little Miss Sunshine

Mad Max: Fury Road

Blues Brothers

Almost Famous

Thelma and Louise

Cannonball Run

Rain Man

Midnight Run

Zombieland

Easy Rider

Smokey and the Bandit

Borat

Green Book

It Happened One Night

“The ideal candidate will have a love for both movies and road trips, a fun and engaging writing style, and strong attention to detail,” said Empire Covers.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

The application deadline is Tuesday, Dec. 15.