Company paying $1,000 to binge-watch road trip movies

(NEXSTAR) — If you are looking to recreate the perfect road trip without having to leave your home during the pandemic, and get paid for it, we may have the perfect opportunity for you.
Empire Covers is looking for someone to binge-watch and analyze some of the most classic road trip movies. The participant will be rewarded with a $1,000 cash prize.
If chosen, the movie-viewer will pick eight movies from the below list and fill out a digital worksheet as they binge. The company is also asking them to chronicle their cinematic journey on Facebook and Twitter.
The list of movies to choose from is:
- Planes, Trains, and Automobiles
- National Lampoon’s Vacation
- Dumb and Dumber
- Little Miss Sunshine
- Mad Max: Fury Road
- Blues Brothers
- Almost Famous
- Thelma and Louise
- Cannonball Run
- Rain Man
- Midnight Run
- Zombieland
- Easy Rider
- Smokey and the Bandit
- Borat
- Green Book
- It Happened One Night
“The ideal candidate will have a love for both movies and road trips, a fun and engaging writing style, and strong attention to detail,” said Empire Covers.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old and be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.
The application deadline is Tuesday, Dec. 15.
