BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – This weekend, August 5 and 6, the Bell County Expo Center will be hosting Comic Con.

35,000 people are excepted to be there between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

There will be cosplay, vendors, special guests, celebrities, activities, and much more.

“A lot of new activities such as Nerf war, laser tag, obstacle courses, tabletop gaming, video gaming, console gaming and PC gaming,” founder Johnny Huang said.

Huang and his friends started the Comic Con in 2017, and the numbers have doubled.

This year, they have added a new building, so it will be even bigger with the most celebrities they’ve ever had at one time.

“We’re going to have a lot of guest artists and celebrities signing autographs and photos and also doing panels,” Huang said. “So there’s going to be a lot of Q&A with celebrity guests.”

The event brings all sorts of variety from comics, pop culture, gaming, movies, and fantasy.

“I have never been to a place where there’s so many different types of people in one area and everybody’s having a good time,” Huang said.

Holly Carr is dressed as anime character Madoka Kaname, and she has been going to Comic-Con since it began.

“I like dressing cute and having fun, and it really feels like I could bring out the joy of the characters in these cosplayers,” Carr said.

Huang’s favorite part is seeing the smiles on peoples faces.

“Just have the biggest grins on their face and smiles from ear to ear.”

Huang says get your tickets early because they are expecting to sell out by Saturday morning.

You can buy tickets here. They are strongly encouraging early badge pickup so you can get in quicker.