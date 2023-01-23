CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Chamber of Commerce announced the lineup for the 2023 Clovis Music Festival, taking place in mid-April at the Curry County Events Center.

According to a news release from the Clovis Chamber of Commerce, the performance on April 14 will consist of Eli Young Band, a country band that has received Grammy, CMA and CMT nominations, along with earning Billboard’s No. 1 Song of the Year in 2011 with “Crazy Girl.” Uncle Kracker, a performer who has number-one songs including”Follow Me” and top 10 hits like “Smile” and “Drift Away,” will open the show.

On April 15, Los Huracanes del Norte, a “pioneer group in the norteño music genre,” will headline the concert. Over the course of the band’s career, they have made 68 albums over the course of more than 50 years and have gotten three Grammy nominations.

For more information, visit the Clovis Music Festival’s website.