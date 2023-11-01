AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Cirque Italia announced that it will be coming to Amarillo to put on a ‘Water Circus Silver’ show from Dec. 1-3 at the Starlight Ranch Event Center.

According to Cirque Italia’s website, the performance is inspired by the element of water, “the acts express versatility and fluidity through human movement while curtains of rain and fountain jets crisscross in time to each move.”

The website states high-energy acts such as swinging from ropes, flipping over trapezes, and performers on BMX bikes and roller skates will also be included in the show, along with laser lights, bubbles, mermaids, and dinosaurs making appearances throughout the show.

The flyer also states that ticket prices start at $10, and the website states the final price is set at $55. Tickets may be purchased online at the Cirque Italia website or purchased at the door with an added ticketing fee for each ticket purchased.

According to the website, families with children ages ranging from 2-12 may use the ‘Free Child’ offer. Those who wish to receive the ‘Free Child’ offer with online purchases must enter the Promo Code (listed on the flyer distributed in the local community) at checkout to receive the discount.

Officials with Cirque Italia also mentioned that children under the age of 2 are automatically free but must be seated on a parent’s lap. Officials further noted that car seats and carriers are not allowed inside the venue and asked parents to leave them in their vehicles.

For more information about the Aquatic Spectacular, visit the Cirque Italia website by clicking here.