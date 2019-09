"Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med" and "Chicago PD" return after ending last season with separate cliffhangers.

(NBC News) NBC’s premiere week continues tonight with the season premieres of all three Chicago dramas.

Chicago Med, Fire and P.D. all finished last spring with cliffhangers. Tonight, the shows pick up where they left off.

It all begins with Chicago Med at 7 p.m.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2jdugal