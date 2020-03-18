“Chicago Med” Celebrates 100 Episodes

(NBC) This time last week, the reality of the coronavirus was already impacting the set at “Chicago Med.”

By week’s end, production on the “Med” shut down, very likely, for the rest of the season.

Several weeks earlier, friends from “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago PD” had wheeled in a doozy of a cake to help “Med” celebrate its 100th episode. It was in the shape of a patient.

“It was unbelieveable. It was actually so well done,” says star Nick Gehlfuss. “We’re the youngest of the shows, but I think we took the cake with our cake.”

Med’s 100th episode airs tonight, with all the drama fans have come expect for a show that takes cues from its real life counterparts.

“They’re these unsung heros of day to day life, and it’s a real privilege and one we take very seriously to do it as accurately as we possibly can within the context of a television drama,” says star Oliver Platt.

There’s a milestone within the milestone tonight. A wedding happens as part of the episode.

