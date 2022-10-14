AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Chamber Music Amarillo released information about its second classical concert of the 2022-23 season scheduled for later this month at St. Mary’s Cathedral.

According to a news release from Chamber Music Amarillo, the “Music of the Mountains” concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, located at 1200 S. Washington St. The concert will include a recent arrangement of Richard Strauss’ “The Alpine Symphony,” featuring 29 musicians.

Before the performance, there will be a pre-concert lecture surrounding the concert’s repertoire. That lecture will feature conductor Guglielmo Manfredi and musicologist Kimberly Hieb at 6:45 p.m. at the St. Mary’s Cathedral. Musicians in the performance include the Chamber Music Amarillo Brass Chorale.

Tickets for the concert are $40 for adults and $10 for students. According to the release, tickets can be purchased on the Amarillo Symphony’s website or by calling 806-376-8782. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door, on the night of the concert.