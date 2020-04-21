Chainsaw artist creates sculpture for Stephen King

Horror master author, Stephen King, commissioned a chainsaw artist to sculpt some art on his front yard.

BANGOR, MAINE (CNN) — As you work to get your yard looking good this spring it’s going to be hard to compete with Stephen and Tabitha King!

The king’s commissioned chainsaw artist Josh Landry to sculpt this piece from a tree on their front lawn.

Landry finished the project Monday morning by carving his initials into the base.

He says after a little more than a month of working on the project, it’s going to be tough to say goodbye.

That next one will be at a home nearby on Broadway.

An area homeowner saw what Landry was doing at the king’s and wanted something similar in his yard.

More from MyHighPlains.com: