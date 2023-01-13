AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Only two weeks into the new year, and multiple celebrities have been pronounced dead.

The long list of celebrity deaths this week expanded today with the death of Robbie Knievel and a day still remains this week.

The total number of celebrity deaths for this week currently sits at 11 wrapping up a sad week for celebrities and the world of entertainment.

This article will list most of the celebrities that were pronounced dead for the past week of Jan. 7 through Jan. 14.

Jan. 7

Adam Rich (1968-2023)

Adam Rich, best known for his role as the youngest child on TV’s “Eight Is Enough,” has died, according to multiple reports. He was 54.

A family member told TMZ Rich died at his Los Angeles-area home on Saturday. Someone reportedly found Rich “lifeless” in his home, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office confirmed Rich’s death to Yahoo, and authorities said no foul play is suspected.

Jan. 9

Quinn Redeker (1936-2023)

Actor Quinn Redeker died at 86 last month, according to the Hollywood Reporter and Deadline.

He is best known for his roles on “Days of Our Lives” and “The Young and the Restless.” His daughter told Deadline that Redeker died of natural causes on Dec. 20 in Camarillo, California.

Early in his career, he worked with Robert Redford multiple times in “The Candidate,” “The Electric Horseman” and “Ordinary People,” according to his IMDb page.

He joined “Days of Our Lives” in 1979 and played Alex Marshall. Redeker left the show in 1987, which is the same year he began playing the character Rex Sterling in “The Young and the Restless.”

Jan. 10

Victoria Lee (2004-2022)

Victoria Lee, a mixed martial arts prodigy and younger sister of current ONE Championship champions Angela and Christian Lee, has died at the age of 18.

Lee’s death, which occurred on Dec. 26, 2022, was announced on Angela Lee’s personal Instagram account on Saturday morning. The cause of death was not disclosed at the time of the announcement.

As a wrestler at Mililani High School, Lee won an HHSAA championship in the 117-pound weight class in 2020. She signed her first professional mixed martial arts contract later that year at the age of 16, joining her two older siblings at ONE.

King Constantine II (1940-2023)

Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, will be buried as a private citizen in Tatoi, the former summer residence of Greece’s royals just outside Athens where his parents and ancestors are buried, the government said Wednesday.

A controversial figure in Greek history, Constantine died in a hospital late Tuesday at the age of 82. Greece’s monarchy was definitively abolished in a referendum in 1974, and Constantine spent decades in exile before settling in his home country once more in his waning years.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chaired a ministerial meeting Wednesday morning to discuss details of the funeral, with his office announcing the private burial and saying the government would be represented by the culture minister.

Jan. 11

Charles White (1958-2023)

Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64.

USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans’ career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said.

“He was the toughest player I’ve ever coached,” said John Robinson, White’s former head coach at USC and with the Los Angeles Rams. “He was really unusual in that regard. He was a great player and just loved playing the game. Those are the things I remember the most. He was a really tough guy, and he was an extremely gifted athlete. But the toughness … wow!”

Jeff Beck (1944-2023)

Jeff Beck, a guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock ‘n’ roll, influencing generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player’s guitar player, has died. He was 78.

Beck died Tuesday after “suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis,” his representatives said in a statement released Wednesday. The location was not immediately known.

Tatjana Patitz (1966-2023)

Tatjana Patitz, one of an elite group of famed supermodels who graced magazine covers in the 1980s and ’90s and appeared in George Michael’s “Freedom! ’90” music video, has died at age 56.

Patitz’s death in the Santa Barbara, California, area was confirmed by her New York agent, Corinne Nicolas, at the Model CoOp agency. Nicolas said the cause was illness but did not have further details.

Carole Cook (1924-2023)

Actress Carole Cook, well known for her work on screen and stage, has died, according to multiple reports. She was 98.

Cook’s husband Tom Troupe confirmed her death Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline report. Her agent told CNN Cook died “peacefully” from heart failure.

The Abilene, Texas, native debuted on Broadway in 1954’s “Threepenny Opera,” according to Deadline. She would also star in “42 Street” and “Hello, Dolly!”

Jan. 12

Lisa Marie Presley (1968-2023)

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and a singer-songwriter dedicated to her father’s legacy, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54.

Her death in a Los Angeles hospital was confirmed by her mother, Priscilla, a few hours after her daughter was rushed to the hospital by paramedics after a medical episode at her home.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement. “She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known.”

Jan. 13

Robbie Knievel (1962-2023)

Robbie Knievel, an American stunt performer who set records with daredevil motorcycle jumps following the tire tracks of his thrill-seeking father — including at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 1989 and a Grand Canyon chasm a decade later — has died in Nevada, his brother said. He was 60.

Robbie Knievel died early Friday at a hospice in Reno after battling pancreatic cancer, Kelly Knievel said.

“Daredevils don’t live easy lives,” Kelly Knievel told The Associated Press. “He was a great daredevil. People don’t really understand how scary it is what my brother did.”

As a boy, Robbie Knievel began on his bicycle to emulate his famous father, Evel Knievel, who died in 2007 in Clearwater, Florida.

Robbie Bachman (1953-2023)

Robbie Bachman, the drummer for the Canadian hard rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive was known for such 1970s hits as “Takin’ Care of Business” and “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet,” has died at age 69.

His death was announced on social media Thursday by his brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, who did not cite a cause.

“The pounding beat of BTO has left us,” Randy Bachman wrote. “He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n roll machine and we rocked the world together.”