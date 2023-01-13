This story was updated on Jan. 31 to add recent celebrity deaths.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In only the first two weeks of 2023, the entertainment world was shaken by the deaths of nearly a dozen iconic figures. By the final day of January, that number had reached over 20.

Who are the celebrities that have died so far in 2023? This article will continue to update regularly with details on which famous figures have passed on and how they’ll be remembered.

Jan. 7

Adam Rich (1968-2023)

Adam Rich, best known for his role as the youngest child on TV’s “Eight Is Enough,” has died, according to multiple reports. He was 54.

A family member told TMZ Rich died at his Los Angeles-area home on Saturday. Someone reportedly found Rich “lifeless” in his home, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office confirmed Rich’s death to Yahoo, and authorities said no foul play is suspected.

Jan. 9

Quinn Redeker (1936-2023)

Actor Quinn Redeker died at 86 last month, according to the Hollywood Reporter and Deadline.

He is best known for his roles on “Days of Our Lives” and “The Young and the Restless.” His daughter told Deadline that Redeker died of natural causes on Dec. 20 in Camarillo, California.

Early in his career, he worked with Robert Redford multiple times in “The Candidate,” “The Electric Horseman” and “Ordinary People,” according to his IMDb page.

He joined “Days of Our Lives” in 1979 and played Alex Marshall. Redeker left the show in 1987, which is the same year he began playing the character Rex Sterling in “The Young and the Restless.”

Jan. 10

Victoria Lee (2004-2022)

Victoria Lee, a mixed martial arts prodigy and younger sister of current ONE Championship champions Angela and Christian Lee, has died at the age of 18.

Lee’s death, which occurred on Dec. 26, 2022, was announced on Angela Lee’s personal Instagram account on Saturday morning. The cause of death was not disclosed at the time of the announcement.

As a wrestler at Mililani High School, Lee won an HHSAA championship in the 117-pound weight class in 2020. She signed her first professional mixed martial arts contract later that year at the age of 16, joining her two older siblings at ONE.

King Constantine II (1940-2023)

Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, will be buried as a private citizen in Tatoi, the former summer residence of Greece’s royals just outside Athens where his parents and ancestors are buried, the government said Wednesday.

A controversial figure in Greek history, Constantine died in a hospital late Tuesday at the age of 82. Greece’s monarchy was definitively abolished in a referendum in 1974, and Constantine spent decades in exile before settling in his home country once more in his waning years.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chaired a ministerial meeting Wednesday morning to discuss details of the funeral, with his office announcing the private burial and saying the government would be represented by the culture minister.

Jan. 11

Charles White (1958-2023)

Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64.

USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans’ career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said.

“He was the toughest player I’ve ever coached,” said John Robinson, White’s former head coach at USC and with the Los Angeles Rams. “He was really unusual in that regard. He was a great player and just loved playing the game. Those are the things I remember the most. He was a really tough guy, and he was an extremely gifted athlete. But the toughness … wow!”

Jeff Beck (1944-2023)

Jeff Beck, a guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock ‘n’ roll, influencing generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player’s guitar player, has died. He was 78.

Beck died Tuesday after “suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis,” his representatives said in a statement released Wednesday. The location was not immediately known.

Tatjana Patitz (1966-2023)

Tatjana Patitz, one of an elite group of famed supermodels who graced magazine covers in the 1980s and ’90s and appeared in George Michael’s “Freedom! ’90” music video, has died at age 56.

Patitz’s death in the Santa Barbara, California, area was confirmed by her New York agent, Corinne Nicolas, at the Model CoOp agency. Nicolas said the cause was illness but did not have further details.

Carole Cook (1924-2023)

Actress Carole Cook, well known for her work on screen and stage, has died, according to multiple reports. She was 98.

Cook’s husband Tom Troupe confirmed her death Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline report. Her agent told CNN Cook died “peacefully” from heart failure.

The Abilene, Texas, native debuted on Broadway in 1954’s “Threepenny Opera,” according to Deadline. She would also star in “42 Street” and “Hello, Dolly!”

Jan. 12

Lisa Marie Presley (1968-2023)

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and a singer-songwriter dedicated to her father’s legacy, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54.

Her death in a Los Angeles hospital was confirmed by her mother, Priscilla, a few hours after her daughter was rushed to the hospital by paramedics after a medical episode at her home.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement. “She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known.”

Jan. 13

Robbie Knievel (1962-2023)

Robbie Knievel, an American stunt performer who set records with daredevil motorcycle jumps following the tire tracks of his thrill-seeking father — including at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 1989 and a Grand Canyon chasm a decade later — has died in Nevada, his brother said. He was 60.

Robbie Knievel died early Friday at a hospice in Reno after battling pancreatic cancer, Kelly Knievel said.

“Daredevils don’t live easy lives,” Kelly Knievel told The Associated Press. “He was a great daredevil. People don’t really understand how scary it is what my brother did.”

As a boy, Robbie Knievel began on his bicycle to emulate his famous father, Evel Knievel, who died in 2007 in Clearwater, Florida.

Robbie Bachman (1953-2023)

Robbie Bachman, the drummer for the Canadian hard rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive was known for such 1970s hits as “Takin’ Care of Business” and “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet,” has died at age 69.

His death was announced on social media Thursday by his brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, who did not cite a cause.

“The pounding beat of BTO has left us,” Randy Bachman wrote. “He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n roll machine and we rocked the world together.”

Jan. 16

C.J. Harris (1991-2023)

Harris a singer who made it far in the 2014 season of “American Idol,” has died, multiple outlets reported Monday.

TMZ, which was first to report the news, said Harris suffered an apparent heart attack Sunday night. A spokesperson for the Walker County Coroner’s office in Alabama confirmed with People that Harris was taken to the hospital, but didn’t make it. He was 31 years old.

Gina Lollobrigida (1927-2023)

Lollobrigida is an Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida, who achieved international stardom during the 1950s and was dubbed “the most beautiful woman in the world” after the title of one of her movies, died in Rome on Monday, her agent said. She was 95.

The agent, Paola Comin, didn’t provide details. Lollobrigida had surgery in September to repair a thigh bone broken in a fall. She returned home and said she had quickly resumed walking.

Jan. 18

David Crosby (1941-2023)

Crosby, one of the most influential singers and songwriters of the 1960s and beyond, has died at the age of 81, friends and former bandmates confirmed Thursday.

“It is with a deep and profound sadness that I learned that my friend David Crosby has passed,” Graham Nash, co-founding member of Crosby, Still & Nash, posted on Facebook. “David was fearless in life and in music. He leaves behind a tremendous void as far as sheer personality and talent in this world. He spoke his mind, his heart, and his passion through his beautiful music and leaves an incredible legacy.”

Jan. 25

Cindy Williams (1947-2023)

Cindy Williams, who was among the most recognizable stars in America in the 1970s and 80s for her role as Shirley opposite Penny Marshall’s Laverne on the beloved sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” died in Los Angeles at age 75 on Wednesday after a brief illness.

Williams worked with some of Hollywood’s most elite directors in a film career that preceded her full-time move to television, appearing in George Cukor’s 1972 “Travels With My Aunt,” George Lucas’ 1973 “American Graffiti” and Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation” from 1974.

But she was by far best known for “Laverne & Shirley,” the “Happy Days” spinoff that ran on ABC from 1976 to 1983 that in its prime was among the most popular shows on TV.

Jan. 27

Sylvia Syms (1934-2023)

Actress Sylvia Syms, who starred in classic British films including “Ice Cold in Alex” and “Victim,” has died, her family said Friday. She was 89. Syms’ children said she “died peacefully” on Friday at Denville Hall, a London retirement home for actors and entertainers.

“She has lived an amazing life and gave us joy and laughter right up to the end,” children Beatie and Ben Edney, said in a statement. “Just yesterday we were reminiscing together about all our adventures. She will be so very missed.”

Jan. 28

Tom Verlaine (1949-2023)

Tom Verlaine, guitarist and co-founder of the seminal proto-punk band Television who influenced many bands while playing at ultra-cool downtown New York music venue CBGB alongside the Ramones, Patti Smith and Talking Heads, has died. He was 73. He died Saturday in New York City, surrounded by close friends after a brief illness, said Cara Hutchison from the Lede Company, a public relations firm.

“Tom Verlaine has passed over to the beyond that his guitar playing always hinted at. He was the best rock and roll guitarist of all time, and like Hendrix could dance from the spheres of the cosmos to garage rock. That takes special greatness,” Mike Scott of The Waterboys tweeted.

Lisa Loring (1958-2023)

Lisa Loring, the actress best known for portraying Wednesday Addams in “The Addams Family,” died following a stroke, Variety reported. She was 64 years old.

Loring starred in the original version of the series starting in 1964, when she was only 6 years old. She stayed on for both seasons before the show went off the air.

Her iconic character Wednesday, known for her moody demeanor and long pigtails, has had a resurgence in popularity in recent months since the release of Netflix’s “Wednesday.” In the new series, Jenna Ortega plays a teenage Wednesday Addams. One scene of her dancing in the show has gone viral.

To choreograph the dance, Ortega said she drew inspiration from Loring’s portrayal of Wednesday, who had her own signature dance moves.

Jan. 29

Annie Wersching (1977-2023)

Actor Annie Wersching, best known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the series “24″ and providing the voice for Tess in the video game “The Last of Us,” has died. She was 45. Born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, Wersching appeared on dozens of television shows over the course of her two-decade career.

Wersching passed away Sunday morning in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer, her publicist told The Associated Press. The type of cancer was not specified.

Neil Druckmann, who created “The Last of Us,” wrote on Twitter that “We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones.”

Barrett Strong (1941-2023)

Barrett Strong, one of Motown’s founding artists and most gifted songwriters who sang lead on the company’s breakthrough single “Money (That’s What I Want)” and later collaborated with Norman Whitfield on such classics as “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “War” and “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone,” has died. He was 81.

His death was announced Sunday on social media by the Motown Museum, which did not immediately provide further details.

Jan. 30

Bobby ‘The Golden Jet’ Hull (1939-2023)

Chicago Blackhawks great Bobby Hull, known as “The Golden Jet,” died at the age of 84. He was the Blackhawks’ all-time leading scorer and, in 1961, helped lead the team to a Stanley Cup title.

He is considered one of the best hockey players of all time, with 1,170 career points and over 600 goals.

Early last year, Hull lost his status as an ambassador for the team. His past had come under scrutiny, including two allegations of domestic violence, first in 1986 by his wife, Deborah, resulting in a conviction of assault against a police officer.

In 2002, more allegations came from his second wife, Joanne, in an interview for an ESPN SportsCentury documentary.

He was also quoted in 1998 while speaking to a Russian newspaper, to which he said, “Hitler, for example, had some good ideas. He just went a little bit too far.”

Hull ended his career in Chicago in 1972 and finished with the Winnipeg Jets and Hartford Whalers.

