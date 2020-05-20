Celebrate Red Nose Day With “Celebrity Escape Room”

Jack Black serves as the game master guiding Courtney Cox, Ben Stiller, Lisa Kudrow and Adam Scott through a series of challenges that raise money for charity.

(NBC) What do you get when you combine two old “Friends” with three other celebrities inside a maze of mystery? “Celebrity Escape Room!”

Ben Stiller and Jack Black came up with the concept to raise money for “Red Nose Day.”

“We thought it would be a fun way to raise money, in a different kind of way, and do something we hadn’t done before,” Stiller says.

Black serves as the all-knowing “game master” in this battle of wits.

He provides clues and a touch of chaos as the overseer of the secrets.

Former “Friends” stars Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow reunite for the charity challenge, but their long acquaintance may not be much of an advantage.

“No matter how many escape rooms you’ve done, every one is a different theme, so I don’t think it would help,” Cox says.

