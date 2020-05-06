Celebrate 30 years since first Ninja Turtles movie with a pizza party hosted by April O’Neil

Judith Hoag, who played reporter April O'Neil in the 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, is hosting a zoom pizza party to celebrate the film's 30th anniversary

(FOX NEWS) — Even a global pandemic isn’t going to stop die-hard fans from celebrating the turtles in a half-shell.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie turns 30 and there’s only one way to celebrate it.

Judith Hoag, who played reporter April O’Neil in the movie, posted on YouTube, inviting fans to join her and other cast members in a virtual pizza party.

If you want to be a part of the party hop on zoom on May 23rd.

There’s also a Facebook page titled “TMNT movie 1990” where cast and crew are posting behind-the-scenes footage and pictures thanking fans for all their support.

