Buy a Bugatti for your toddler

Let your children play in style in their very own baby Bugatti for just a little over $30,000.

(FOX NEWS) — Bugatti now has come down to the “toddler” level of cars with a touring car for your little tyke.

Bugatti, with the little car company, unveiling a prototype of its “baby bBatti two” a battery-powered replica of Bugatti’s 1924 type 35 Lyon grand prix car.

The car is built at about 75 percent of the original scale.

Grandparents, parents and kids can all enjoy the roadster racing feel of the car, and a pedal box adjusts to drivers of different heights.

And remote control regulating the speed if necessary.

Details and gauges have all been faithfully redone.

Oh, the price a pocket change sticker of $33,175.