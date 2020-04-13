Bravo’s Real Housewives are cleaning out their closets to auction off their ‘reunion’ gowns to raise funds for healthcare workers

(DAILY MAIL) — Real Housewives stars from across the country have teamed up to auction off gowns they’ve worn to reunion episodes in order to raise funds for healthcare workers who are on the coronavirus frontlines, DailyMail.com can reveal.
Former Real Housewives of Miami cast member Ana Quincoces, a lawyer and CEO of lifestyle brand Skinny Latina, launched the effort over Instagram last Tuesday, reaching out to her old co-stars and women from other franchises.
She said: ‘Like many of us, I found myself with some free time on my hands and while organizing my closet happened upon my reunion dress.
‘It dawned on me that many of the ladies from all the different franchises must have dresses that they would be willing to donate.
