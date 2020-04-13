Bravo’s Real Housewives are cleaning out their closets to auction off their ‘reunion’ gowns to raise funds for healthcare workers

FILE – In this July 21, 2014, file photo, Dina Manzo attends “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” White Party at the Woodbury Country Club on Monday, in New York. James Mainello, allegedly involved in the home invasion of the former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member, has been indicted on Monday, July 22, 2019, on several counts, including robbery and aggravated assault. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

(DAILY MAIL) — Real Housewives stars from across the country have teamed up to auction off gowns they’ve worn to reunion episodes in order to raise funds for healthcare workers who are on the coronavirus frontlines, DailyMail.com can reveal.

Former Real Housewives of Miami cast member Ana Quincoces, a lawyer and CEO of lifestyle brand Skinny Latina, launched the effort over Instagram last Tuesday, reaching out to her old co-stars and women from other franchises.

She said: ‘Like many of us, I found myself with some free time on my hands and while organizing my closet happened upon my reunion dress.

‘It dawned on me that many of the ladies from all the different franchises must have dresses that they would be willing to donate.

To read the DailyMail.com exclusive story: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8214117/Bravos-Real-Housewives-auction-gowns-raise-funds-healthcare-workers.html

