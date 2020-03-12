Brad Pitt wants to give your home a makeover

Brad Pitt's new gig: Actor to join heartwarming home renovation show

by: Fox News

(FOX NEWS) — Brad Pitt is taking on a new role.

The actor joining forces with HGTV’s “Property Brothers” Drew and Jonathan Scott for a new series called “Celebrity IOU.”

The network says it will feature Hollywood stars who want to give back to those who have impacted their lives by surprising them with major home renovations.

“Celebrity IOU” will premiere next month.

