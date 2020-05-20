Brad Pitt surprises Missouri State graduates

Missouri State University students graduating at home are treated to a special congratulatory message from Brad Pitt

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (FOX NEWS) — One last surprise for Missouri State graduates.

Hollywood icon Brad Pitt congratulates the class of 20-20 with a special video message.

The video starts with the college’s president, Clif Smart talking to the school’s mascot, boomer before revealing the surprise.

In the message, Pitt echoes many other celebrities saying “Our money’s on you to make this world a better place.”

Pitt is a native of Springfield, Missouri where the college is located.

This latest shout-out adds to the litany of celebrities congratulating the class of 2020.

