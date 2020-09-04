Box Office Preview: “Tenet” Arrives

(NBC News) The Christopher Nolan film “Tenet” was expected to be one of the summer’s biggest blockbusters.

Now the movie takes on even greater significance when it arrives this week, after the entire summer season was wiped out due to coronavirus.

COVID-19 shutdowns forced studios to choose a path: Delay films like the James Bond flick “No Time To Die” or follow the example of the Tom Hanks war drama “Greyhound,” which torpedoed its own theatrical aspirations in favor of a streaming release.

But director Christopher Nolan says his action in his film is so high-concept, it has to be seen in the proper venue.

“It’s something that you have to see on the screen to fully engage with,” he says.

