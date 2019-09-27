Box Office Preview 9/27/2019

Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
National
Your Local Election HQ
Politics Today
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Border Report
Entertainment
Good News
Weird News
For Your Health
Top Stories
Ohio man accused of putting deodorant back on store shelf after using it
Top Stories
Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: September 27th
Health Benefits of Golf
CDC warning: Deer with tuberculosis can pass it on to people
Burgers, Boot, and Brews
Video
Stream Now
Viral Videos
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
Top Stories
A wetter weekend on the way
Top Stories
Preparing For Disaster: Early Planning Pays Off
Top Stories
Dorian’s Growing Threat
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
Buff Nation
The Big Game
Top Stories
Angels outlast Astros 4-3 in 12, preventing Houston clinch
Top Stories
Hernández says farewell, playoff-chasing A’s top Mariners
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: A’s, Rays try to clinch, Brewers keep pushing
Eagles pick off Rodgers’ late pass, beat Packers 34-27
Indians fall to Chisox, 2 games back in WC race with 3 left
Scott, Landry share first-round lead at Safeway Open
Studio 4
Studio 4
Bands
Recipes
Do My Job
Top Stories
“Hey Amarillo” profiles David Ritchie
Top Stories
BBB Consumer Tips: Finding a Good Company
Top Stories
Amarillo Bulls 10th Anniversary Home Opener
Dine United this October
Beta Sigma Phi hosts Fall Rush Event
United We Eat: One Pan Mexican Rice Casserole
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Do My Job
Clear the Shelters
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women’s History
Movies
Amarillo Events Calendar
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
BisonFest Ticket Giveaway
2019 Balloon Fiesta Sweepstakes
KAMR Local 4 Pro Football Challenge
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
High Country Chevy Cowboys Giveaway
TV Guide
Preview: NBC Fall Schedule
This Fall on Fox
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Box Office Preview 9/27/2019
Entertainment
by: Raphael Seth
Posted:
Sep 27, 2019 / 04:35 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 27, 2019 / 04:35 AM CDT
Judy Garland biopic “Judy” hits theaters this week.
Weather
A wetter weekend on the way
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Robot shows off acrobatic skills
Cowboy fans love ‘Pose with the Pros’ feature at AT&T Stadium
Toddler ‘best friends’ go viral for their excitement to hug each other
Photographer captures squirrel smelling flower
74-year-old Indian woman gives birth
Mississippi Hunters Bag Massive Gator
This country music legend’s house is hitting the market