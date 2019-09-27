Box Office Preview 9/27/2019

NEW YORK (AP) — The annual Global Citizen Festival is happening this weekend in New York but founder Hugh Evans is thinking bigger. He's enlisted some of the world's top talent including Hugh Jackman, Pharrell, Chris Martin and Metallica, to kick off a yearlong campaign called Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream.

"It is a massive movement," said Jackman, who will co-host Saturday's Global Citizen fest with his wife Deborra-lee Furness. Jackman said Thursday that Evans' dream of eradicating extreme poverty seems achievable. "You get that feeling, this is going to happen."