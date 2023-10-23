(NEXSTAR/WCMH) – Just days after the release of their latest album, Blink-182 has announced plans to exhibit their shenanigans to an even greater audience of pop-punk enthusiasts across North America.
The group, which had just wrapped the 2023 leg of their current world tour, has announced 30 additional dates for summer 2024 on what they’re now calling the “One More Time Tour.”
The newly added concert dates, all but one of which are located within the U.S., have been scheduled for June, July and August, after the band wraps up its stops in Australia, South America and Mexico.
Blink-182 will be supported by California-based band Pierce the Veil at the newly announced dates, according to the tour announcement.
As of Monday morning, Blink-182’s “One More Time Tour” had announced the following scheduled stops:
- June 20 – Amway Center, Orlando, Florida
- June 21 – Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
- June 24 – Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas
- June 25 – Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas
- June 27 – Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
- June 30 – Petco Park, San Diego, California
- July 2 – Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona
- July 3 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
- July 6 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California
- July 8 – Save Mart Center, Fresno, California
- July 9 – Chase Center, San Francisco, California
- July 11 – Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah
- July 13 – Moda Center, Portland, Oregon
- July 14 – Gorge Amphitheater, Quincy, Washington
- July 21 – Citi Field, Queens, New York
- July 23 – Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts
- July 24 – The Xfinity Theatre, Hartford, Connecticut
- July 26 – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- July 27 – Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
- July 29 – Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina
- July 30 – PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina
- Aug. 1 – Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky
- Aug. 2 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Aug. 6 – Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Aug. 7 – Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Aug. 9 – T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri
- Aug. 10 – Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri
- Aug. 12 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
- Aug. 13 – Schottenstein Center, Columbus, Ohio
- Aug. 15 – Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario
The band has additional concerts planned for the U.K. later in 2024.
Tickets will be available to purchase Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. local time.
Blink-182’s latest album, “One More Time…,” was released Oct. 20. The band’s current lineup, consisting of Travis Barker and founding members Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus, has started performing together earlier this year after reuniting with DeLonge (for a second time) in October 2022.